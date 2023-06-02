Space-based solar power system is based on known physics and existing technology. It consists of solar power satellites having lightweight panels and a system of mirrors. These mirrors and panels absorb sunlight and produce around 3.4 GigaWatt of electricity in the satellites . This electricity is converted into radio frequency microwave radiation having a frequency of 2.45 GHz. The radiation is then transmitted wirelessly onto the Earth. On the ground, receiver stations, also known as rectennas, are built which collect these radiations. These radiations are again converted into electricity. The electricity is then fed into the local grid.

Japan is a leading country in technology. In the 1980s, researchers were successfully able to transmit power using microwaves in space. Due to this, the country became the world leader in the space sector too. In 2009, a research team at Kyoto University was able to transmit power from an altitude of nearly 30 meters to a mobile phone on the ground. In 2015 and 2018, after refining their technology, the team transmitted power up to a distance of 50 meters. The study was led by Naoki Shinohara, a professor at Kyoto University. In the future, the team aims to attempt power transmission over longer distances ranging between 1 km to 5 km.





Currently, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is in partnership with a private organisation and working on SBSP technology. If all its experiments go well, then JAXA will attempt its first trial of this technology in the year 2025. If Japan successfully makes this SBSP model before other countries, it will make it an industry leader. Japanese researchers can negotiate for resources with other nations involved in space research.



