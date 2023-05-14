Causes of greying hair

Hair is made up of a protein called keratin, which is produced by hair follicles in our skin. These follicles also contain pigment cells called melanocytes, which give hair its colour.

Hair turns grey or white when the functioning of melanocytes is affected by various factors. Some of these are,

Age

The most common cause of greying hair is age. As we grow older, the melanocytes in our hair follicles start to produce less pigment. This leads to a gradual loss of colour, and eventually, turns to grey or white.

Genetics

Another reason why some people may have grey hair at a young age is because of their genes. If your parents or grandparents had grey hair early in their lives, you might also develop grey hair at a similar age.

Stress

Did you know that stress can also cause grey hair? When we're stressed, our bodies produce cortisol - a stress hormone. Too much cortisol can damage the melanocytes in hair follicles and lead to grey hair.

Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders, vitamin B12 deficiency, and anaemia, can cause premature greying of hair. So, it's important to take care of overall health and get regular checkups.

Lifestyle habits

Lastly, our lifestyle habits can also contribute to greying hair. Smoking, for instance, has been linked to premature greying. Eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help keep our hair healthy and prevent premature greying.

These are some of the causes of greying hair. Remember, it's natural to have grey hair as we grow older, but it's important to take care of our health and wellbeing to keep our hair healthy and strong.

Can premature greying be reversed?



