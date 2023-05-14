Ageless beauty is a topic that has been debated for decades. As we age, our physical appearance changes, and many people struggle with the idea of growing older. One of the most visible signs of aging is grey hair, which has traditionally been seen as a negative aspect of aging.
However, in recent years, there has been a growing trend of embracing grey hair as a symbol of wisdom and experience. On the other hand, many people seek to reverse the signs of aging through cosmetic treatments.
In this article, we explore the reasons for premature greying, and the recent scientific advancement in hair science.
Causes of greying hair
Hair is made up of a protein called keratin, which is produced by hair follicles in our skin. These follicles also contain pigment cells called melanocytes, which give hair its colour.
Hair turns grey or white when the functioning of melanocytes is affected by various factors. Some of these are,
Age
The most common cause of greying hair is age. As we grow older, the melanocytes in our hair follicles start to produce less pigment. This leads to a gradual loss of colour, and eventually, turns to grey or white.
Genetics
Another reason why some people may have grey hair at a young age is because of their genes. If your parents or grandparents had grey hair early in their lives, you might also develop grey hair at a similar age.
Stress
Did you know that stress can also cause grey hair? When we're stressed, our bodies produce cortisol - a stress hormone. Too much cortisol can damage the melanocytes in hair follicles and lead to grey hair.
Medical conditions
Certain medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders, vitamin B12 deficiency, and anaemia, can cause premature greying of hair. So, it's important to take care of overall health and get regular checkups.
Lifestyle habits
Lastly, our lifestyle habits can also contribute to greying hair. Smoking, for instance, has been linked to premature greying. Eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help keep our hair healthy and prevent premature greying.
These are some of the causes of greying hair. Remember, it's natural to have grey hair as we grow older, but it's important to take care of our health and wellbeing to keep our hair healthy and strong.
Can premature greying be reversed?
Scientists from NYU Grossman School of Medicine have discovered that grey hair can actually be reversed!
Hair colour is determined by melanin, which is produced by melanocytes. As we get older, these cells can start to die off, and our hair loses its colour and turns grey.
But here's the exciting part , researchers have found that there are stem cells in our hair follicles that can produce new melanocytes and restore the hair colour. These stem cells are like little factories that can make new cells to replace the old ones.
So, if we can figure out how to activate these stem cells, we can reverse grey hair! And that's exactly what the scientists have found out from their research. They have identified a protein , KROX20 that has a key role in hair growth and pigmentation [and they are using it to try to activate] the stem cells in grey hair follicles.
Now, this process is still in the early stages of research, so it's not yet clear how effective it will be. But it's an exciting development that could potentially lead to new treatments for grey hair. And who knows, maybe one day we'll all be able to turn back the clock and have our youthful hair colour again! Scientists are working all day long to make breakthroughs in the field of medicine and they have crossed a huge milestone with this one also.
In conclusion, whether to embrace grey hair or reverse the signs of aging is a personal choice that depends on individual preferences, values, and circumstances. Embracing grey hair can signify a confident and mature attitude towards aging, while reversing the signs of aging can promote a more youthful appearance and boost self esteem.
It's important to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of each approach and make an informed decision that aligns with your goals and values. Ultimately, what matters most is how you feel about yourself and your appearance, regardless of societal norms or expectations.
