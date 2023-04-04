How does the female immune system benefit because of an extra X chromosome?

We have known the presence of two X chromosomes to help differentiate the sex of most animals. Still, studies have continuously proven that having an extra X chromosome gives immunological benefits to females. X chromosomes are 5 times larger than the Y chromosomes and have 10 times more genes linked to them than Y chromosomes. This makes an X chromosome genetically superior. A recent study has revealed that the extra X chromosome might be the reason why viral infections are less severe in females.

A team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have found out that the female mouse and human natural killer (NK) cells have an additional copy of the X chromosome-linked gene. NK cells are known to be antiviral immune cells, they are innate immunity cells. NK cells represent the first line of defence against viral infections.



Image Credit- Pixabay



How does the X chromosome help women fight against viral infections?

Men are known to have more NK cells as compared to women, but they were not able to protect men from viral infections. The study has revealed that NK cells in women have more UTX, which is found to be present on the X chromosome. Ubiquitously transcribed tetratricopeptide repeat, X chromosome (UTX), works as an epigenetic regulator. These regulators are capable of erasing modifications to DNA. UTX boosts the anti-viral tendencies of the NK cells. This is why a female’s immune system can fight viral infections more effectively than a male’s immune system. Dr Maureen Su is a professor of microbiology immunology and molecular genetics, and paediatrics at UCLA and was the co-senior author of the research. The researchers made sure that the trait was not linked to hormones as they were observable even after removing the gonads of the mice. Female mice who had lower dominance of UTX genes had a large number of NK cells, but they were not as effective in fighting the infection.

Image Credit- Pixabay



What parameters should be considered while providing treatment?