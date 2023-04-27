Hey there ! Have you ever noticed that some grown-ups have hair that is not all one colour? Sometimes it's a mix of different colours, and sometimes it's even white or grey! That's called "greying hair", and it happens to almost everyone as they get older.

You see, when we're young, our hair is a certain colour because of something called "pigment". But as we get older, our bodies stop making as much pigment, and so our hair starts to lose its colour and turn grey. It's kind of like how a piece of paper gets lighter if you erase it over and over again.

Now, greying hair doesn't actually hurt us or make us sick or anything like that. But some people don't like the way it looks, and that's okay too! Some people might choose to dye their hair to make it a different colour, while others might decide to keep it grey and be proud of their age and experience.

No matter what someone decides to do with their greying hair, it's important to remember that everyone is different and unique, and that's what makes us special!





Photo credit : Natasha Brazil / Unsplash

Causes of greying hair

First of all, let's talk about what hair is made of. Hair is made up of a protein called keratin, which is produced by hair follicles in our skin. These follicles also contain pigment cells called melanocytes, which give hair its colour.

Now, when we talk about grey hair, what we really mean is hair that has lost its colour. Instead of the usual colour that we see in hair, it appears white or grey. So, what causes this change in colour? Let's find out!

Age

The most common cause of greying hair is age. As we grow older, the melanocytes in our hair follicles start to produce less pigment. This leads to a gradual loss of colour in our hair, and eventually, it turns grey or white.

Genetics

Another reason why some people may have grey hair at a young age is because of their genes. If your parents or grandparents had grey hair early in their lives, you might also develop grey hair earlier than others.

Stress

Did you know that stress can also cause grey hair? When we're stressed, our bodies produce a hormone called cortisol. Too much cortisol can damage the melanocytes in our hair follicles and lead to greying hair.

Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders, vitamin B12 deficiency, and anaemia, can also cause premature greying of hair. So, it's important to take care of our health and get regular checkups.

Lifestyle habits

Lastly, our lifestyle habits can also contribute to greying hair. Smoking, for instance, has been linked to premature greying. Eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help keep our hair healthy and prevent premature greying.

These are some of the suspected causes of greying hair. Remember, it's natural to have grey hair as we grow older, but it's important to take care of our health and wellbeing to keep our hair healthy and strong

CAN IT BE REVERSED ? What scientists has found