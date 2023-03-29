Image Source: https://www.nature.com

Many people know about bacteria when in comes to our health - some bacteria might cause us to get sick if we eat them, while other bacteria help our bodies, for instance, by breaking down food and making vitamins and nutrients available to us. But did you know that bacteria also play a role in our atmosphere?

Aerobic bacteria found in soil are responsible for eating, and thus removing, hydrogen from our air, which is crucial for regulating the chemical reactions that happen naturally in our atmosphere. As governments attempt to shift toward a hydrogen economy, these bacteria might become even more vital for capturing the extra hydrogen that humans produce (which might otherwise contribute to global warming in new ways).





To learn more about these hard-working bacteria, we interviewed Professor Chris Greening (CG) with Monash University’s Department of Microbiology. Dr. Greening helped lead a study investigating one enzyme called Huc that allows soil bacteria to effectively snack on atmospheric hydrogen.









CTS: What roles do bacteria play in our atmosphere's regulation, and why is hydrogen an important part of this?

CG: Just as there's a global nitrogen and carbon cycle, there's a global hydrogen cycle too with important environmental and ecological ramifications. While a wide range of processes produce atmospheric hydrogen (including human activities), most of the atmospheric hydrogen (approximately 75%) is taken up by soil bacteria containing high-affinity hydrogenases like Huc, which are enzymes that split hydrogen into a proton and an electron. They're responsible for the net consumption of about 60 million tonnes of atmospheric hydrogen.

This process helps to regulate climate change given the levels of hydrogen in the atmosphere influence the levels of greenhouse gases such as methane through effects on atmospheric chemistry. It also means that, if we transition more towards a hydrogen economy, soil bacteria will help to remove most of the hydrogen that will sometimes leak into the atmosphere.

CTS: I’ve heard this process described as the bacteria eating hydrogen. Is this what they're doing?

CG: Hydrogen is an excellent source of energy. Whereas plants and animals can’t eat hydrogen, many bacteria can. This is because they’ve evolved a special enzyme called hydrogenase to bind and extract energy from hydrogen. Bacteria can grow and survive by eating hydrogen as an energy source and transferring the derived electrons to oxygen. This creates an electrical current that powers the cell.