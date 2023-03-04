A major Salmonella Typhimurium breakout was prevented by recalling a huge order of chocolates before Easter in 2022. The United Kingdom reported cases of typhoid fever and other symptoms of Salmonella infection.

What led to cancelling of orders?



Large-scale production in factories is not an easy job to handle, slight ignorance can be quite dangerous, one such event took place in the UK. Critical ingredients of Kinder chocolate eggs were infected by Salmonella Typhimurium in a chocolate factory in Belgium. The chocolate orders sent out for distribution were traced in time, and recalled and thousands of new cases were prevented.

455 Salmonella Typhimurium infections were found in 17 countries. It was first brought to light by the UK authorities on an alert platform EpiPulse, hosted by the European Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) on the 17th of February 2022. 18 children were found to be infected since January, seven of them had to be admitted to hospitals while the rest were showing other symptoms.





What is Salmonella Typhimurium?



The full name of this rod-headed, anaerobic bacteria is Salmonella enterica Serovar Typhimurium. This bacteria causes an intestinal infection which can leak into the bloodstream causing typhoid fever. Salmonella infections are generally caused by food infected with S. enterica. Food containing raw eggs as an ingredient is either pasteurized or radiated to prevent the infection.

What was the impact of this contamination?