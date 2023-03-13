Global warming has always been an increasing concern. The increasing heat waves in summer and the chilling wind in winter are not the only ways global warming is affecting us. The phenomenon is causing large-scale changes to the environment which could be fatal human population in the future.

A rise in carbon emissions is one of the main reasons behind the increasing global warming and a particular four-legged animal, moose, could also be contributing to a reduction in reducing carbon storage sites. Moose’s consumption of young deciduous plants is equal to 60 per cent of a region’s annual fossil fuel carbon emission.

Image Credit- Pixabay





How is Moose responsible for increased carbon emissions?

Moose are among the largest deer and the tallest mammals in North America. This species of deer are also found in Asia and Europe. A grown adult moose can be about six feet tall from the ground to the shoulders and develop beautiful antlers around six feet wide from one end to another. They can weigh 400 to 550 kg and consume around 50 kg of biomass daily. Their consumption is equal to 10 per cent of the Norwegian Forest industry harvest.

Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) University revealed how these four-legged creatures affect the environment. Moose prefer to graze on fresh plantlets and young deciduous trees. When the plantlets grow up as trees, they bind carbon dioxide in their roots, branches, and trunks. Excessive grazing by moose and other large grazing animals leads to unintentional carbon emissions since no growing plants can bind carbon down. The accurate figures for the impact of heavy grazing are unknown as of now. Image Credit- Pixabay





Why are grazing activities beneficial for the forest industry but not for the climate?