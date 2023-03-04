CTS: What is the vaccine's current status?

AT: Since the first case was spotted in March 2022, my team and I have begun working on developing the vaccine. We are currently testing the vaccine on different animal species along with the poultry flocks to check its intensity and see how effective it is at its present state and how advanced it could be made. They are testing it on wild bears, chickens and other animals to find its immunising power. However, the development is on an initial basis, and more work is required to make a fully-advanced vaccine with maximum potential.

CTS: What hurdles are you and your team facing in making the vaccine?

AT: Our work depends on genetic sequencing of the data collected from different avian influenza strains. Since they are viruses, they are prone to genetic mutations which makes it difficult for us to find antigens. The process of manufacturing vaccines is highly complicated as modifications occur in the genetic compositions of the virus and the host. Hence, we need to work on optimising the process. Also, there's an issue of funding and investment as the research work will require a lot of capital too.





CTS: How are you planning to tackle these hurdles?

AT: We are working on improving our technologies so we could speed up the process of vaccine development. Also, we are tying up with different institutes for management and funding issues. Moreover, we are innovating new technologies to make this vaccine less expensive and readily available.





“When dealing with animals, especially poultry, it’s important to keep in mind that we would need to be able to vaccinate an entire flock,” said Talaat. “We also need to think about how to make this technology inexpensive so it will be economically viable.”





CTS: What are your future expectations for this vaccine?

AT: We believe that this vaccine could protect bird flocks with maximum potential may be up to 100 per cent. Many poultry farm owners could avail that to a large extent and prevent the spread of the disease. This could be helpful in tackling future outbreaks.





