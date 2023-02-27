Researchers from University of Sussex have constructed a nuts and bolts construction plan to build an actual large-scale quantum computer. They have made a blueprint and are into making a prototype for the same. The research holds a lot of value for the scientific community as they always anticipate quantum computing,





Quantum Computing





Quantum computing is a type of computing that uses quantum bits or "qubits" instead of classical bits. While classical bits can only exist in a state of 0 or 1, qubits can exist in both states at the same time, which is known as superposition. This allows quantum computers to perform certain types of calculations much faster than classical computers.





Additionally, quantum computers can use a process called entanglement to link qubits in a way that can provide significant speedup in certain algorithms. Quantum computers are still in the early stages of development, and the largest quantum computers currently in operation have only a few hundred qubits.





One of the major challenges in building quantum computers is maintaining the delicate state of the qubits, which can be easily disturbed by environmental factors. This requires careful shielding and cooling of the qubits, as well as the development of error-correction algorithms to mitigate the effects of noise.









Image credits Sussex



Quantum computers date back to the 1980s when two different fields, quantum mechanics and computer science were merged together. Since then many methods were proposed and implemented to make Quantum Computers. One of them, Quantum computing on a small scale, using trapped ions, is carried out by aligning individual laser beams onto individual ions, with each ion forming a quantum bit. So on a larger scale, we would need billions of quantum bits, requiring billions of precisely aligned lasers.

Researchers at University of Sussex in the U.K. have now come up with a new method that places the construction of a large-scale quantum computer within reach of current technology. The method applies voltages to a quantum computer microchip, negating the need to align laser beams.

Companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft have been using or exploring the use of quantum computers for various applications. Prof Winfried Hensinger, who led the research, has paved a way for scientists.



