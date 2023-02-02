A new Emperor penguin colony has been recently discovered from space. Satellite images of one of the most remote and inaccessible regions of Antarctica have made this discovery possible. This has raised the count of known Emperor penguin colonies living around the coastline of Antarctica to 66.





Meet the titans of the penguin world

Emperor penguins are the largest of the known penguin species today. Exclusive to Antarctica, these flightless birds breed and raise their chicks on ‘fast ice’ or ‘sea ice’, a frozen ocean surface that is connected to the land or ice shelves. Their colonies are present in distant, inaccessible regions of Earth that face extremely cold temperatures (as low as -60 o C), making them incredibly challenging to study.

An ongoing survey led by scientists of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) for the past 15 years used satellite imagery to identify emperor penguin colonies by tracking the poo stains left on the ice at breeding sites. Image Credits: Unsplash



The latest colony, which is home to nearly 500 birds, was found at Verleger Point in west Antarctica using photos from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission of the European Commission. It was later confirmed with high-resolution photographs from the Maxar WorldView-3 satellite.

Dr Peter Fretwell (BAS), who led the research, called it an exciting discovery but also concerningly added that the colony was small and in a region severely affected by recent sea ice loss.

How is climate change affecting the Emperor penguins? Climate change has caused the sea ice to rapidly melt, pushing these incredible ice birds towards an existential crisis. Penguins are especially vulnerable to climate change as they depend on the ice to last from April to September so that the chicks have time to develop and be more strong. According to Fretwell, if the ice breaks up before that, the chicks will fall into the water and either drown or freeze. Image credits: pexels