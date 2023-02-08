A woman's body undergoes several changes throughout her life span, whether it is the beginning of her menstruation or the baby. Despite all these biological challenges, we see every woman doing her chores normally, whether running errands or competing in sports.

But now, scientists have revealed that early adulthood physical activities result in pelvic floor disorders.

Image Credit- Pixabay

What are pelvic floor disorders?



Pelvic floor disorders affect the normal functioning of women’s pelvic organs, leading to weaker muscles and tissues.

With conditions like urge urinary continence, it becomes difficult to control the urine reflexes while doing any physical activity. Women feel the urge to pee and urine might leak while carrying out daily chores, which is quite discomforting

Faecal incontinence means that a person is unable to control bowel movements. These chronic conditions require medical attention but are not often discussed. PFDs may also affect the sexual life to some extent, they can lead to social anxiety, and depression as the females are disturbed by these changes. Many females in their late 40s complain about not having any control over their urinary bladder, a sneeze, laughter and some heavy work leading to uncomfortable situations.

If you are experiencing back pain, constipation, frequent urging to urinate and painful intercourse, these might be a sign that you need to see a doctor.

Image Credit- Wikimedia Commons

What is the cause of these disorders?



At younger age when we are thinking less, and thriving more, we don’t think much about the consequences that we have to face later. We have a very active lifestyle and our energy levels are pretty high. People work out to enhance their muscle strength and build a stronger body, but it may also put excess pressure and stretch the muscles. As we age, our muscles’ ability to perform deteriorates over time called muscle fatigue.

Excess workouts can lead to faecal incontinence, constipation, urinary incontinence, and various other disorders. The study has shown that these disorders are quite common. Females who have been involved in competitive sports have shown symptoms of urinary incontinence but no other symptoms. On the other hand, women who have been involved in physical activities showed symptoms of faecal incontinence only.

As females reach menopause age, their body has already gone through a lot of things. In the 9 months of pregnancy, the pelvic region becomes quite sensitive in case of normal deliveries and the recovery might take some time as the years pass, and these problems start increasing. Around 11.5 to 35 per cent of women suffer from PFDs (pelvic floor disorder) worldwide.



How can these disorders be cured?