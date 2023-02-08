



In the beginning, young people tend to ignore the situation but then the situation gets worse. Persons with misophonia rated the trigger sounds of eating and breathing as highly disturbing. Lots of relationships ended due to misophonia onia, it creates an adrenaline reaction which tells you that you’re either in danger or you’re being violated, " says Dr. Jane Gregory, a clinical psychologist at the University of Oxford.





Causes of Misophonia

The exact reason for Misophonia is still not known by the experts but it is believed to be a combination of the factors such as brain structure differences where there is a disbalance of activities between the areas of the brain which processes the sounds in different ways in an individual. This hence can result in Brain disorders, Mental health illness like PTSD which is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and BPD i.e. Borderline Personality Disorder and hearing losses. Another cause is family history which is due to the genes transferred from one generation to other in a family.





Strategies to tackle Misophonia

Avoiding background noise by listening to favorite music or reducing exposure to high volume is one of the great examples to handle the situation. Walking away from the situation, physical exercises like breathing slowly and doing other aerobic activities give you another mind job to do. Improving the sleep cycle by having a proper bedtime schedule brings fresh and positive mornings which can help in reducing the chances of getting irritated easily





