“Because humans do not absorb that much polyphenol, many researchers are studying how to encapsulate polyphenols in protein structures which improve their absorption in the body. This strategy has the added advantage of enhancing the anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols,” Lund explained.





This study has revealed the critical role of polyphenols in our lives. The food industry and researchers have noted the significance of polyphenols in the human body. The next step is to find the right amount of polyphenols in the food products to get the best nourishment.





The research was published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry









