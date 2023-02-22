Google’s BARD with Microsoft and NVIDIA’s Megatron-Turing NLG are in the race of proving to build a deep learning infrastructure and get their technical supremacy in the natural learning process. So, what is deep learning Large Language Models that are considered the future of the tech world? Let’s have a broader knowledge of natural language processing (NLP)-driven Large Language Models.





Language is one of the best ways of communication humans have created. It allows us to speak, understand and respond as other creatures do. So in machines, we wanted to generate a more human-like interactive approach that could understand and answer the same way we can.





That’s where natural language processing (NLP) works. It is the unit of artificial intelligence that gives computers the ability to read written texts or spoken words, interpret and respond the same way a human does.

Computers have programs to read and microphones to hear (collect) the audio while some programs help them process the information and interpret it. During input processing, the computer changes the human input into the coding language it understands.



