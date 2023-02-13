When COVID hit the world, various environmental changes took place. The air quality index got better, trees were finally able to breathe as the layer of pollution accumulated over the leaves disappeared, and animals felt free to roam. This opportunity was used by researchers from the University of Michigan to study how Nepalese tigers acted when the national highways were not crowded.



Image Credits- Wikimedia Commons

Humans have cut forests for years to meet our demands for more food and roads for the movement of goods and people but this has affected animal habitats in many ways. As their territories shrink and their sense of freedom is lost, animals end up on highways and sometimes get hit by vehicles.



How did researchers study Nepal’s tigers?

The study's tigers were GPS-collared, which made it easier and more efficient to track them remotely. This was the first effort towards a systematic study of Nepalese tigers, using GPS technology to track their behavioural changes. It was evident that tigers were quick to respond to the changes due to the lockdown, they were more often seen actively roaming around the areas near the highways.

During the lockdown, the traffic went down to 15 per cent, which increased the home range of male tigers up to three times. They were seen more frequently on the roads at night. However, this wasn’t the case with female tigers. The female tiger's home range was at its peak months before the lockdown and shrank during the first month of lockdown. This shows that female tigers were not greatly affected by the traffic.

Image Credits- Wikimedia Commons

How are highways affecting tigers?