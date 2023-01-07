

According to the latest findings, women are proven to be more empathetic than men. The Researchers of the University of Cambridge, UK, conducted a study recently in which large samples obtained from over 300,000 participants across 57 countries from different online platforms were collected and merged.

What is the ‘Eyes test’ and its role in this research?

To measure their cognitive empathy, the participants were subjected to a sophisticated test called ‘Reading the Mind in the Eyes Test’– or the ‘Eyes Test’ for short – in which they were asked to look at the photos showcasing the area around the eyes of a person and then pick a word that best describes that person’s emotions.

The Eyes test is often used by scientists to determine if someone has mental or cognitive problems as people suffering from disorders like autism, dementia and eating-disorder etc., score low on this test. The test also reveals that many people face difficulty in reading facial expressions due to various reasons, and research in this direction could help scientists to develop better support for such individuals.

In 36 countries, women on average scored higher than men on this test whereas in 21 countries both genders scored the same. Interestingly, not even in a single country did men, on average, score more than women. The results held across 8 languages, a spectrum of age groups, and 57 different countries proved that irrespective of where they live, their cultural backgrounds or age; in general, women tend to be more empathetic than men.

Women are more empathic than men Image credits: pexels





What did the Scientists say about their research?



