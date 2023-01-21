



The researchers are anxious to underline that social media can be crucial in sustaining relationships with family and friends and that many people do not have the luxury of just sitting around and doing nothing for extended periods of time. They assert that there is a crucial argument to be made regarding how social media impacts our thinking. According to the German philosopher Martin Heidegger, cultivating boredom is a significant aspect of life.





It's interesting to note that in the years since we've developed an increasing number of strategies to prevent boredom. Thanks to social media and the other features provided by smartphones, tablets, and laptops, our attention may now be diverted constantly. If you don't want to, you don't actually ever have to pause and let your mind wander. Many great ideas may come to us in the shower because, according to other studies, boredom and the accompanying mind-wandering are a necessary basis for creativity. The authors of the most recent study intend to continue their investigation.

The study was published in Marketing Theory.





To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium