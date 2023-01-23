The end of the Permian period was marked by a scary mass extinction. The deadliest among the five massive extinctions. It wiped out almost 96% of aquatic and 80% of terrestrial diversity, around 250 million years ago.

Image Credit: EurekAlert





Plants need sunlight to carry on their photosynthesis. But, they need to save their parts from the mutagenic UV-B radiation also. To ensure this, the plant often secrets a protective layer that acts as a sunscreen around its pollen grains to overcome unfavorable conditions and ensure reproduction for the future.





An Old Rock Verdicts Against UV Radiation





Researchers have discovered the presence of a sunscreen-like chemical around the pollen grains extracted from old sedimentary rocks. The pollens were preserved for almost 250 years, and the main function of the chemical was to protect it from the adverse effects of mutagenic UV-B radiation. The researchers believe that the end of the Permian mass extinction was the consequence of the influx of UV rays. The mass extinction resulted in the loss of nearly 80% of biodiversity on the Earth.





But what caused such a severe condition for a living? What created such an inhospitable situation for organisms to survive? Scientists believed that the situation worsened in response to continental volcanic eruptions in the Siberian traps. This resulted in the massive emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, leading to an increase in greenhouse gases and causing global warming by raising the minimum temperature of the earth. The temperature at that time was almost 74 degrees, near the equator.



