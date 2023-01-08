The construction of LIGO is based on two observatories that could track gravitational waves by splitting and sending a laser beam several miles through tunnels before the merging of light waves again. The shape of space changes with every passing wave. LIGO detects the difference that can be just one-ten-thousandth the width of a proton.





LIGO detectors have 2.5 miles long two L-shaped arms. The scientists calculate the length of light that bounces between the mirrors, the end of the L-shaped arm. Any disturbances in gravitational waves in spacetime will result in slight irregularity in both arms, one may appear longer than the other.





The noises on each detector should be uncorrelated, which means the storm’s noise at one sensor does not come from another. Some sounds like constant “hiss“ of protons; rumbles of seismic earthquake noise; ocean noise and winds buffeting the building firmly are sufficient to affect the detectors.





But in the case of the detection of gravitational waves, it will show the same signals in both detectors simultaneously.





The research was published in the journal Astrophysics (arXiv).









