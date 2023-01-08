A Star Trek-style detector that finds the ripples in spacetime could actually spot alien spacecraft that was traversing the galaxy- Milky Way with the use of ‘warp drive’, based on new research. Many US Institutions are significantly promoting using LIGO, which can become the key instrument in detecting the gravitational waves generated by energetically most violent processes in the universe.
Image Credit: nydailpaper
LIGO stands for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. LIGO is situated in Hanford, Washington and Livingston, Louisiane. The team of US Institutions believes that LIGO can actually detect fictional superluminal spacecraft propulsion systems- warp drives. It can spot a craft that travels at a distance of 326,000 light-years from our planet. Also, susceptible gravitational wave detectors can spot the ship at a farther distance.
The LIGO is often considered a Star Trek-style detector because of its ability to detect the craft’s warp engine, which is supposed to be a theoretical engine that effectively powered the USS Enterprise’s interstellar missions featured in the television series named The Cult. The warp engines function by warping the fabric of spacecraft and producing their own “folds” in spacetime.
The chief author and CEO of New York’s Applied Physics told, “With billions of stars, you’re telling me there are no extraterrestrials that don’t have Do it?’ The study has revealed that it must be moving about a tenth the speed of light, that is nearly 20,000 miles per second, the reports have claimed. The arXivnotes published study reveals that probes are currently searching for ‘thousands of tens of thousands of stars”. On the other hand, LIGO can conduct more than 100 billion.
In 2015. LIGO detected two black holes, that collided around 1.3 billion years ago and thus, scientists confirmed Gravitational waves.
Image Credit: Wikimedia
LIGO Detector: Two Observatories Detecting Gravitational Waves From Galactic-Scale Events
The construction of LIGO is based on two observatories that could track gravitational waves by splitting and sending a laser beam several miles through tunnels before the merging of light waves again. The shape of space changes with every passing wave. LIGO detects the difference that can be just one-ten-thousandth the width of a proton.
LIGO detectors have 2.5 miles long two L-shaped arms. The scientists calculate the length of light that bounces between the mirrors, the end of the L-shaped arm. Any disturbances in gravitational waves in spacetime will result in slight irregularity in both arms, one may appear longer than the other.
The noises on each detector should be uncorrelated, which means the storm’s noise at one sensor does not come from another. Some sounds like constant “hiss“ of protons; rumbles of seismic earthquake noise; ocean noise and winds buffeting the building firmly are sufficient to affect the detectors.
But in the case of the detection of gravitational waves, it will show the same signals in both detectors simultaneously.
The research was published in the journal Astrophysics (arXiv).
