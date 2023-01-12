NASA Reveals To See A New Comet At The End Of This Month





In a new study, researchers at NASA revealed C/2002 E3 (ZTF), a space rock, was seen in

March 2022 inside Jupiter's orbit and will be seen being very near to the sun on January 12

and closest to Earth on February 2 this year.

Normally, the stargazers i.e., a person who is involved in astrology and astronomy get the

chance to see a comet with the naked eye, but at the end of this month or the beginning of

February, a rock of space will be seen going hastily across our planet Earth.









Image science.nasa.gov





What are Comets?

Comets are made of ice, gas and rock and are often described as giant space icebergs that

tend to arise in the outer solar system and move in the long orbit. There are not any reliable

sources which make sure that comets will be seen as they are unpredictable but they can be

easily seen with binoculars or a telescope in a clear space or ground.





The Comet C/2002 E3 (ZTF)

This comet was seen from Earth last time in the Ice Age and will be visible after 50,000

years. Its closest distance is calculated to be 26.4 million miles which are equal to 2.5 million

kilometers from Earth. It was discovered in March 2022 and was spotted by The Zwicky

Transient Facility in California. It is said that it can be possibly seen with the naked eye

towards the northeast in the morning sky. If it is true in this case, it will be the first comet that

can be seen with an individual's eye since NEOWISE, a long-period comet, was seen

passing whizzer Earth in 2020 in a marvelous way.









Image Pexels





NEOWISE C/2020 F3 left a long, smoggy tail, whereas E3 is likely to appear as a grey

streak or smudge in the night sky. Still, both of them are unable to match the brightness of

Hale-Bopp, which was broadly seen in 1997.





What scientists say in the perspective

Astronomers and scientists don't expect Comet C/2022 E3 to visit Earth again for at least

another 50,000 years after seeing it last in the Ice Age. Stargazers in the Northern

Hemisphere will see the comet in the morning sky as it moves quickly from the northeast to

the northwest and passes between the Little and Big Dippers during January. In the

Southern Hemisphere, people will have to wait a little more to catch sight as Comet C/2022

E3 would not be visible for them until the start of February.





If somebody is interested in stargazing it is an amazing opportunity to be a personal witness

to an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system. At the end of last year, scientists clicked

the first clear photo revealing the new Comet C/2022 E3, brighter greenish coma and a

yellowy dusty tail.





The icy body then became visible from the Earth's surface from the northern hemisphere for

a short time only as in the summer season the sun caused it to melt releasing tails of dust

and gas behind it. It was 64 million miles from the Earth on July 23, 2020, which was its

closest outlook. It then went back into space at around 144,000 miles per hour and didn't

return for some 7,000 years.





