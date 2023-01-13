Traditionally, new genes were thought to appear by duplication or mutation in the existing genes. But microgenes are found to have emerged afresh from the non-coding regions of DNA. Only 1% of our DNA is made up of protein-coding genes the rest 99 percent do not code for any proteins, thus called non-coding regions and were previously regarded as ‘junk’ DNA.





Image credits: Unsplash





Interestingly, these non-coding region erupted microgenes code for ‘proto-proteins’ or tiny proteins that organisms are beginning to try out. If these proteins turn out to be useful for them, these genes may get permanently fixed in the genome over time otherwise may get discarded. This is how evolution works on the molecular level.





Using the known human and vertebrate phylogenetic information, scientists predicted the phylogenetic link between the sORFs and estimated when new microgenes had arisen throughout evolutionary history. According to them, microgenes are the potential route for evolution as they might explain how humans acquired human-specific attributes as well as how other organisms gained their species-specific characteristics.





There could be more such microgenes that are yet to be discovered and perhaps more that are linked to diseases. A lot of health-related information might get uncovered by their discovery leading to the development of therapeutic methods targetting sORFs.





This work was published in the journal Cell Reports.





