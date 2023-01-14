



People consider Melatonin as a sleep inducer and thus, have gradually increased the use of external supplements to cure their irregular sleep and anxiety. In the US, millions of people uptake Melatonin supplements from the medicine counter to cure their problems.





A 2022-based study on the use of Melatonin has indicated that supplements in the form of liquid, capsules, tablets and gummies have wildly increased to 150 per cent in the years from 2016 to 2020. Also, the number of reports to the U.S. poison control centers, for people between the age of 19 and under, has exponentially increased from Eight Thousand in 2012 to Fifty-two Thousand in the year 2021. Hospitalization of people under 19 has also shown a jump over these ten years. The largest hospitalizations involved children of age 5 or under. Thousands of people give their children gummies to promote good sleep at night.





In the UK, Melatonin is being prescribed to patients aged 55 or above, for the treatment of chronic insomnia and jet lags. In the US, the use of external Melatonin supplements and doses has increased by fivefold from years 1999 to 2018. Due to its anti-depressant property, people often consider Melatonin as a boon for their health, but in reality, its long-term implications are still on the darker side of the research.