How Old Is Your Brain? AI Tool Displays Hazard Of Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer's Disease





The human brain consists of a lot that is an accurate predictor of the disease that could harm

the human body in the future. Recently, a new AI model developed by researchers at the

University of South California could be used to detect cognitive defunctioning, which leads to

diseases of degenerating the neurons in the human brain, like Alzheimer's. The aging of the

brain is considered one of the most important factors that degenerate the growth of neurons.









Image Wikimedia Commons





How this AI model works

AI models can examine the scans through which the researchers can discover brain

functioning by examining it properly and finding the early signs of cognitive disorders.

Andrei Irimia, assistant professor of gerontology, biomedical engineering, quantitative &

computational biology, and neuroscience at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology

said that their study could find areas of the brain that are aging in ways that reflect a

cognitive decline and may lead to Alzheimer's. They have also elaborated on how tissues in

the human body degenerate with people's age at different levels and speeds.

She and her team gathered MRIs ( Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of some 4,681

contestants with normal cognition, some who went on to develop the symptoms of cognitive

decline and Alzheimer's in the future.





Image Pexels





By collecting this data, they created an AI model namely Neutral Network to find these

people's ages through MRIs. From this, they differentiated between the anticipated brain

ages and the actual ages of these contestants and found that more the difference between

these, the poorer their cognitive outcomes are, which shows the greater risk of Alzheimer's.

The AI tool predicted the true ages of cognitively normal participants with a slight error of 2.3

years. Irimia clarified that this AI model could become a better predictor for finding the risk of

Alzheimer's disease. He said that earlier in doing this, they found difficulties in monitoring

and managing the disease, but with the AI tool, they can find the risk in people much before

they develop the symptoms.





How gender difference affects brains age

The new model also revealed how sex differences are related to brain age in which some

parts of the brain age faster in males and others age faster in females. Males who have a

greater risk of motor impairment due to Parkinson's disease, experience faster aging in the

brain's motor function. Typical aging among females may be relatively slower in the brain's

right hemisphere.





The treatment for the risk

Through this research and the AI tool, Irimia wants people to be aware of possible risks of

the disease to identify every single aging sign in an individual before time as this disease

needs not just to be managed but to be curbed properly.

She said," Many people would be interested in knowing their true rate of aging. The

information could give us hints about different lifestyle changes that a person could adopt to

improve their overall health and well-being. Our methods could be used to design patient-

centered treatment plans and personalized maps of brain aging that may be of interest to

people with different health needs and goals."





The study is provided by The journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

