When it comes to chocolate everybody loves them, what makes them irresistible to eat is the

soothing taste it gives as soon as it touches the tongue. But did you ever wonder how

chocolates are made to taste so rich?

Image credit Pexels

Researchers at the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, found the physical process of

melting chocolate in the mouth as soon as it goes inside. They expect to make chocolates

luxurious, tasty, and at the same time healthy too.





In the first instance of eating it, a sensation arises in the mouth when chocolate and its

ingredients touch the saliva. In respect of tactile sensation, fat is more important only when a

piece of chocolate comes in contact with the tongue and as the solid cocoa particles are

released. It plays a rather limited role in giving a deeper effect.





How is lubrication important in the process?

Lubrication plays a deep role in this aspect by reducing the forces between the surface of

the chocolate and the tongue.

As Anwesha Sarkar, Professor of Colloids and Surfaces in the School of Food Science and

Nutrition at Leeds puts it, “Lubrication science gives mechanistic insights into how food feels

in the mouth. You can use that knowledge to design food with better taste, texture, or health

benefits.''

She elaborated that even if chocolate has 5 percent or 50 percent fat it will still create drops

in the mouth which gives the chocolatey sensation. The location of the fat in the process of

making the chocolate is the main factor that contributes to smooth texture at each step.

However, this needs to be researched more. She said that to make chocolate feel good, the

fat layer needs to be outside of the chocolate, followed by a convincing taste of cocoa

particles.





The physical process when chocolate touches the tongue

Tests were conducted on dark chocolate of a luxury brand through a 3D tongue-like

structure, by the university itself where the researchers used some analytical skills of

Tribology. Tribology is a study from the field of engineering that finds how surfaces and fluids

interact, the importance of lubrication, and the level of friction between them.





Image Wikimedia Commons





When chocolate comes in contact with the tongue, it releases a fatty fluid that covers the

tongue and other surfaces in the mouth. It is this fatty fluid that makes the chocolate feel

smooth throughout the entire time it is in the mouth. Hence Tribology plays a crucial role in

this process.





Dr. Siavash Soltanahmadi, from the School of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds and the

lead researcher in the study, said that they are looking to make chocolates a next-generation

thing by restoring their original taste and at the same time, making them healthier by

understanding the physical agents that create the sensation in the mouth.





According to research from the business intelligence agency MINTEL, the turnover of

chocolate sales in the UK is forecast to grow over the next five years. The Chocolates Sales

in the UK are expected to grow 13% between 2022 and 2027 to reach £6.6 billion.

The researchers believe the physical procedures used in the study could be applied to the

experiment of other foodstuffs that undergo a phase change, where a substance is

converted from a solid to a liquid, such as ice cream or cheese.





The study is published in the journal of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces Lubrication.





