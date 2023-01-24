When it comes to chocolate everybody loves them, what makes them irresistible to eat is the
soothing taste it gives as soon as it touches the tongue. But did you ever wonder how
chocolates are made to taste so rich?
Researchers at the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, found the physical process of
melting chocolate in the mouth as soon as it goes inside. They expect to make chocolates
luxurious, tasty, and at the same time healthy too.
In the first instance of eating it, a sensation arises in the mouth when chocolate and its
ingredients touch the saliva. In respect of tactile sensation, fat is more important only when a
piece of chocolate comes in contact with the tongue and as the solid cocoa particles are
released. It plays a rather limited role in giving a deeper effect.
How is lubrication important in the process?
the chocolate and the tongue.
As Anwesha Sarkar, Professor of Colloids and Surfaces in the School of Food Science and
Nutrition at Leeds puts it, “Lubrication science gives mechanistic insights into how food feels
in the mouth. You can use that knowledge to design food with better taste, texture, or health
benefits.''
She elaborated that even if chocolate has 5 percent or 50 percent fat it will still create drops
in the mouth which gives the chocolatey sensation. The location of the fat in the process of
making the chocolate is the main factor that contributes to smooth texture at each step.
However, this needs to be researched more. She said that to make chocolate feel good, the
fat layer needs to be outside of the chocolate, followed by a convincing taste of cocoa
particles.
The physical process when chocolate touches the tongue
Tests were conducted on dark chocolate of a luxury brand through a 3D tongue-like
structure, by the university itself where the researchers used some analytical skills of
Tribology. Tribology is a study from the field of engineering that finds how surfaces and fluids
interact, the importance of lubrication, and the level of friction between them.
Image Wikimedia Commons
When chocolate comes in contact with the tongue, it releases a fatty fluid that covers the
tongue and other surfaces in the mouth. It is this fatty fluid that makes the chocolate feel
smooth throughout the entire time it is in the mouth. Hence Tribology plays a crucial role in
this process.
Dr. Siavash Soltanahmadi, from the School of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds and the
lead researcher in the study, said that they are looking to make chocolates a next-generation
thing by restoring their original taste and at the same time, making them healthier by
understanding the physical agents that create the sensation in the mouth.
According to research from the business intelligence agency MINTEL, the turnover of
chocolate sales in the UK is forecast to grow over the next five years. The Chocolates Sales
in the UK are expected to grow 13% between 2022 and 2027 to reach £6.6 billion.
The researchers believe the physical procedures used in the study could be applied to the
experiment of other foodstuffs that undergo a phase change, where a substance is
converted from a solid to a liquid, such as ice cream or cheese.
The study is published in the journal of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces Lubrication.
To science up your social feed follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter
Follow us on Medium!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.