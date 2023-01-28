Arnab Chakraborty, a post-doctoral researcher at McGill University said that the signal was emitted 8.8 billion years ago when when the universe was 4.9 billion years old. The telescope was able to pick up the distant signal because it was bent by another galaxy located between the signal and the telescope.





How does Gravitational Lensing work?

The bending of the signal is scientifically referred to as gravitational lensing and can help researchers observe the cosmic development of stars and galaxies that are far away.





A gravitational lens is a diffusion of matter between a distant light origin and an observer that is capable of bending the light from the source as the light travels toward the observer. Every galaxy emits distinct kinds of radio signals. Currently, it has only been possible to capture this special signal from a galaxy nearby, limiting our knowledge to those galaxies which are closer to Earth.





"But thanks to gravitational lensing, which is naturally occurring, it can catch an unclear signal from a record-breaking distance", Chakrabarty added.





Image credit Pexels



