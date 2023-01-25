One of the most crucial senses for aquatic life is hearing. Unlike light which is easily absorbed by water, sound can travel tens or even hundreds of kilometers. Because of this, cetaceans, a group of aquatic mammals like whales and dolphins has evolved various sophisticated noises to "speak" to one another.





Image credits: Unsplash





It had already been acknowledged that they would attempt to compensate for noise pollution brought on by human activity by raising the volume or frequency of their calls.





How is this study conducted?

Two bottlenose dolphins named Delta and Reese, also known as "Reese's parts," and their trainers participated in the study in an experimental lagoon. They had to work together to complete a cooperative job, in this case pressing a button simultaneously.





Each dolphin has a transient noise tag attached to it that sits behind its blowhole and records the sounds and behavior of the animal.





The researchers discovered that the dolphins nearly quadrupled the duration and volume of their whistles as they were exposed to increasing levels of anthropogenic (human-created) noise to make up for this interruption.





Additionally, Reese and Delta were more likely to face one another. This may be because their hearing is directionally sensitive, which means that facing one another may assist in isolating the signal from their mate from the contaminating noise, a process known as "spatial release."









Image credits: Wikimedia





Despite their best efforts, Delta and Reese were only 62.5% successful in their task when they were exposed to very high noise pollution, as opposed to 85% in the experiment in which background noise was the control.





They were confronted with sounds up to 150 decibels at their loudest (dB).





However, Pernille Mayer Sørenson, the co-author of this study and a Ph.D. student from Bristol University, United Kingdom believes that when exposed to noise pollution, wild dolphins would perform even worse than Delta and Reese at the research center because these two dolphins are extremely focused and are familiar with this type of activity as they have performed it hundreds of times for previous research.





Significance of this study

According to miss Sorenson, this study was conducted to know the impact of noise on communication between animals.

Decompression sickness (a type of sickness in which injuries occur due to changes in the pressure of surroundings), behavioral abnormalities, and strandings in whales have been reported when they were confronted with noise pollution from ships, oil and gas surveying, and construction.



This study will help figure out the reason for decompression sickness, behavioral abnormalities, and strandings in whales and the measures that should be taken to get rid of these problems.





This report was published in the journal Current biology.















