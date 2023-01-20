



According to the interpretation of the Hubble spectroscopic data, the former star is now a very bright, hot, doughnut-shaped (torus) region of gas which is as big as the solar system. It is swirling around a black hole at its centre. "We're looking somewhere on the edge of that donut. We're seeing a stellar wind from the black hole sweeping over the surface that's being projected towards us at speeds of 20 million miles per hour (three percent the speed of light)," said Maksym.





Researchers are excited to get the details about what the star debris is doing. This is an exciting place for scientists to be, right at the interface of the known and the unknown as tidal events can reveal a lot about Black holes.





