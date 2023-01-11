Top Upcoming Unique Space Launches Of 2023, Is This Year Gonna Be A Revolutionary Year In Space Science?

Artemis I, a massive weather satellite, and the first private cruise to the International Space Station are among the major milestones for 2022, which has been a boom year for space launches.

So what can we expect from 2023?

Well, after the hype of the James Webb Telescope, the asteroid-destroying DART mission, and the launch of the most powerful rocket in history in November 2022. The spacecraft Cornwall will host the nation's first-ever orbital space launch from the United Kingdom as soon as next month.





Virgin Orbit's operations at Newquay Airport have been delayed repeatedly, but they will start in the New Year.





Let's take a look at the top space launches of 2023;





Spaceport Cornwall - Virgin Orbit





The first space launch from the UK is finally slated to take place in January 2023 at Spaceport Cornwall after numerous delays. On December 14, 2022, it was anticipated that Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747, Cosmic Girl, would take off, soar to a height of 35,000 feet, and then blast off the rocket.

However, due to difficulties with the launch's technical and legal preparations, this has been postponed until after Christmas.

Cosmic Girl will launch a 70-foot rocket dubbed LauncherOne into low Earth orbit to place little cube-shaped satellites (sometimes known as "CubeSats") once Virgin Orbit and its passenger satellites have received Civil Aviation Authority approval.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will be capable of monitoring Earth and its seas after the satellites are launched since they will deliver cutting-edge image sensors.

Newquay-area Spaceport Cornwall is a new spaceport in the UK that has been operating since September 2022. It may be found at Cornwall Airport Newquay, a busy commercial airport that serves passenger planes to destinations around the UK and Europe.

The first launch of Starship





In September 2022, Elon Musk predicted that his $216 million ultra-super-heavy rocket would finally launch into space the following month. However, this prediction did not come true, and the launch date has since been postponed to 2023.



The Boca Chica launch pad in Texas underwent an environmental evaluation after SpaceX first intended to send Starship into orbit in January of this year. It has a strong possibility of going live in the first quarter of the next year, according to experts.

Nasa crew-6 mission of SpaceX

In the middle of February 2023, SpaceX will launch its sixth NASA personnel mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Crew-6 will notice Elon Musk's company launched two NASA scientists, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian astronaut in space from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, strengthening its connections with the US space agency.



At SpaceX's Dragonland facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the Dragon spacecraft that will transport them there is now undergoing renovations, but it should be ready shortly. This is already the 6th mission of a commercial program that successfully launched astronauts to the ISS for the first time in May 2020. SpaceX has opened up a new route for NASA to reach the ISS via a US company.

It inaugurated a new era for the US space agency, which would now acquire its future needs for human transportation just above the Earth from private corporations like SpaceX. The mission's commander will be NASA employee Stephen Bowen, and its pilot will be Woody Hoburg.

New Glenn Rocket of Blue Origin





The New Glenn launch vehicle is Blue Origin's successor to the existing New Shepard, which has sent passengers into space and was built to compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy. The single heavy-lift launch vehicle known as New Glenn, which was named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, can transport passengers and satellites to Earth orbit and beyond.

It is a two-stage rocket with a 23-foot (7-meter) diameter that has a reusable first stage designed for 25 missions. In the past, there had been a lot of talk about Jeff Bezos, the man who founded Amazon, launching it for the first time in 2020, 2021, and finally delaying it until the end of 2022.

Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO)





The pollution above North America will be measured by the TEMPO satellite or Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution. It will be the first space-based equipment to continuously monitor air pollution from Mexico City to the Canadian oil sands and from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

TEMPO will eventually be a component of a constellation of devices monitoring the quality of the air over the Northern Hemisphere, along with Sentinel-4, a satellite being developed by the European Space Agency. dearMoon Eight artists will go with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on a SpaceX spacecraft next year for an ambitious civilian flyby of the moon. South Korean K-Pop artist T.O.P, US music producer Steve Aoki, Indian TV personality Dev Joshi, and British photographer Rhiannon Adam are among the mostly male crew members of the "dearMoon" tourist flight. QueSST

The QueSST silent supersonic aircraft's inaugural flight will leave from Lockheed's Palmdale, California, flight facility.

This operation has two objectives. The X-59 Quiet Supersonic Transport or QueSST primary's objective is to eliminate the noise produced by supersonic flight. The X-59 will be flown over a few US cities to collect information on how people react to the noise produced by supersonic flight, which will then be given to US and foreign regulators.