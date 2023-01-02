was started last year to modify the genetic makeup of the Asian elephant, the mammoth's closest living relative, to produce a hybrid animal that could survive in the Arctic Circle.

They appear to continue to fascinate biologists. A project named

This most recent initiative, led by Russia's State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology (Vector), aims to collect cellular material holding the viruses that killed these frozen viruses and bring it back to the lab for testing. For a complete understanding of the potential risk, we'll have to look into the history of vectors.

One of the research centre's branches is a former biological weapons laboratory that accidentally released spores of deadly anthrax bacterium in April 1979, during the Soviet era.

The resultant anthrax infection killed at least 66 people, despite Soviet authorities denying the incident for years.





Even if we could trust the Russians not to release a virus, there are additional reasons to be concerned that something horrible will emerge from the freezing wastelands of the Arctic. It is melting as a result of global warming , and from it may resurface dangerous old infectious adversaries.





Summer temperatures in Russia's far north were unusually mild eight years ago.

Soon after, 72 members from a nomadic reindeer herder village, including 41 children, were hospitalized with illnesses. Viruses derived from these leftovers can subsequently infect groundwater, which people drink. A Siberian child who died in 2014 did have an intestinal type of disease, which produces fever, stomach aches, diarrhea, and vomiting at first.





Potential upcoming risks