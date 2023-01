Now the system method of working has improved a lot in the terms of accuracy as it detects the tracks and the movement of the eyes. When tracking eye movements and machine's working some things were identified as not to be present in children with ADHD. The researcher Liya Merzon of Aalto University further said that the VR game has proved to be an effective way of detecting ADHD symptoms as the eye movements of these kinds of children were staring for a longer time at the things in their environment and they passed it quickly from one spot to another. This proves that these children are slower in detecting their visuals because of poor mental functioning than the other children.