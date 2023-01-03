Despite many years of controversy, ADHD is an extensively agreed-upon neurodevelopmental disorder. A neurodevelopmental disorder is a disorder which hinders the growth of neurons and thus deteriorates brain functioning. Most clinicians agree that the circumstance is real, but how to diagnose it properly is still a question.









ADHD is a very diversified condition, and thus it's currently only diagnosable through an often troublesome set of behavioral and psychiatric assessments. This kind of diagnosis detects the mind and body functioning of an individual. This new research is analyzed and builds on several recent technological advances which present a VR system to objectively diagnose the condition.







