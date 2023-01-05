Playing cubes like GAN cube 356 can help you improve your reflexes. Once you start developing your abilities to crack the codes, you’ll end up solving cubes faster. Quick reflexes can further help you quickly read and identify patterns and colours. And eventually, you can solve the cube puzzle in 3 to 4 moves per second.





Rubik’s cube is not just about fun. It has been a challenging puzzle game since old times. Besides being a game, it strengthens your brain and teaches you important life lessons like how to be patient, make effective strategies, etc.





