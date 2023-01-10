The blocks must be cured to solidify and reach their maximum strength. According to the company , this occurs in an absorption chamber where CO2 is introduced, igniting yet another chemical reaction. "During the carbonation process, the CO2 is permanently captured and converted into stable calcium carbonates, filling the voids of the matrix to form a dense structure and giving the concrete its strength," it says. In 24 hours, full strength is attained.

However, one major limitation is that CarbiCrete can only be used in pre-cast form; it cannot be put in a mixer truck and poured on-site at a construction site because CO2 absorption is a vital aspect of the procedure and must be done in a dedicated chamber.





CarbiCrete licenses the technology to concrete producers, who can use it to build precast facilities rather than selling CMUs. The technology might be utilized to create blocks, panels, beams, or any other pre-cast product, depending on the size of the absorption chamber. Even on a small scale, carbon-negative concrete is a step toward completely sustainable construction technology.





