Although 3D microscopes already exist, their uses may be restricted by the slow pace at which the image is produced. These devices can typically only capture one to five photos per minute, which limits their usefulness for living and moving cells. In a typical 3D image, the depth of the forest can be seen, as well as which leaves and trees are closer together than others. The tiger hiding behind the bushes may be seen using the same technology as our new 3D microscope. One may view and examine many strata on your own, explained Florian.

Kenneth Bowitz Larsen, who oversees a sizable laboratory with cutting-edge microscopy equipment utilized by research teams at the Faculty of Health at UiT, tested the microscope. “The concept is brilliant; the microscope they have built does things that the commercial systems do not,” said Larsen. His laboratory mainly uses commercial microscopes from suppliers like Zeiss and Nikon. The laboratory also collaborates with research groups such as the one Florian represents. “They build microscopes and test optical concepts; they are in a way like the Formula 1 division of microscopy,” he added.



