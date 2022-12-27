Age-related muscle strength reduction is known as dynapenia. Muscle atrophy can partially account for it, and it is a significant risk factor for physical disability later in life. The English Longitudinal Study of Ageing is a long-term multi-cohort study that started in 2002 and has had more than 15 years of follow-up. The researchers examined data for 3,205 non-dynapenic people aged 50 and over who were followed for four years.

Vitamin D is known to be involved in several bodily processes. It's a hormone, and its many functions include aiding in muscle healing and releasing calcium for the mechanics of muscular contraction. According to the article's last author, Tiago da Silva Alexandre, that is precisely what our investigation demonstrated. At UFSCar(Federal University of São Carlos), Alexandre is a professor of gerontology. “Endocrine disorders such as vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency can lead to loss of bone mineral density and a reduction in muscle mass, strength, and function,” he added. The connections between bone and muscle tissue are metabolic as well as mechanical and physical.