The name of Mr. Diémé's project is Ununukolaal, which translates to "Our Trees" in the native Jola tongue Palms, tamarind, kapok, and lemon trees are just a few of the up to 12 types being planted; the variety chosen depends on the topography and the needs of the locals. More than 142,000 seedlings have been nurtured and established over the past three years.

If Mr. Diémé is to achieve his aim within the next five years, it implies that an incredible amount of planting still needs to be done. Despite this, he and his companion Yolanda Pereiguez are unfazed.

What is the true value of this project?

The actual worth of the undertaking became clear as we traveled deeper into Casamance in a dug-out canoe that was also made from a single piece of wood cut from kapok tree roots.

When the water levels were lower ten years ago, the village would barely ever be reached by the water's edge unless during the wettest months. Currently, the situation is hopeless, and if it worsens, the residents may become homeless.



