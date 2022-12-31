Image Credits: Pixabay





On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, researchers at the Lawrence National Laboratory, California, produced more energy in a fusion reaction than what was used to initiate the process. This was the first nuclear fusion experiment where scientists achieved a net energy gain. Currently, most of the energy on the planet is produced from nuclear fission, where an atom's nucleus is split into different nuclei releasing high amounts of energy. However, in fusion, two nuclei fuse to form a heavy nucleus and produce energy.





While both processes release a high amount of energy, the latter produces a significantly high amount than the other. For instance, the nuclear fusion of two heavy hydrogen isotopes will produce four times more energy than the fission of a uranium atom.





If we commercialise nuclear fission energy, it would help produce clean and renewable energy sources that will help manage climate change. Further, it would also reduce the radioactive waste that fission reactors are known for. However, the technology is still developing but holds a better future.



