The research aimed to modify the splitting procedure to make ammonia a more economically and sustainably sound carrier for hydrogen fuels. Due to its potential to support a hydrogen economy, using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier has attracted significant research interest, as demonstrated by a recent review by the American Chemical Society.





Catalysts (substances that speed up a chemical reaction) are frequently used in industrial activities to break ammonia at high temperatures. Previous studies have shown that the use of a ruthenium catalyst can lower the reaction temperature. But the platinum group metal ruthenium is pricey. The researchers thought they could use nanotechnology to allow catalysts to be made out of less expensive materials like copper and iron.





But it took a lot of work to calibrate the parameters precisely. The researchers collaborated with principal author Emily Carter, who specializes in thorough analyses of reactions at the molecular level, to examine how these variables affected the reaction. Carter and Junwei Lucas Bao, a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton, used the Terascale Infrastructure for Groundbreaking Research in Engineering and Science, a high-performance computing system, to run the reactions through her specialized quantum mechanics simulator. This simulator is specifically designed to study excited electron catalysis.



