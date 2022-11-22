Researchers at the University of Washington have found that defence mechanisms that plants use to protect themselves from pests like caterpillars arise from a single gene that has evolved over the years. They have found that some plants, such as soybeans, have lost this protective gene over time which results to crop failure. However, genetically reinducing this gene might help.





How do plants defend themselves?

The health status and defence system of plants depend on the immune system it inherits from their parent plants. Here, inheriting refers to getting specific types of pattern-recognition receptors that can identify pathogens or pests and trigger a suitable immune response.





"Inheriting the right types of pattern recognition receptors can allow plants to recognize threats and cope with diseases and pests," said Simon Snoeck, lead study author. "Although we know many pest-derived molecules which activate immune responses in plants, our knowledge of how plants evolved the ability to sense new threats is limited."





Study insights

The team tried to find the evolutionary events that helped plants to respond to common pests like caterpillars. They already knew that some legume species, such as black-eyed peas and mung beans, can uniquely respond to secretions or peptides released by caterpillars as they munch through the leaves. So they studied the genomes or DNA of these plants to know if a common pattern recognition receptor Inceptin Receptor (INR), had evolved over millions of years or still possessed the ability to recognize caterpillars. They found a 28-million-year-old single gene responds well to the caterpillar peptides. However, in the descendants of the old plant species in which the gene was first evolved, some species couldn't respond to the peptides and lost the gene.







