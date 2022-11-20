The spacecraft will then start the return phase of its voyage. The heat shield of the capsule must be able to sustain a temperature half that of the Sun's surface while traveling through the atmosphere. Even though Orion isn't carrying any people at the moment, it does have three sensor-equipped dummies on board to help collect safety information for future crew members.

The mission will endure for 25 and a half days, and on December 11, it will splash down in the Pacific Ocean. After spending more than a decade creating the SLS rocket, NASA is counting on a successful trip. By the end of 2025, it will have spent more than $90 billion on its new lunar program, according to a public report. In Artemis 2, astronauts will fly past the Moon in 2024, and in Artemis 3, humans will set foot on the Moon no earlier than 2025. NASA aspires to establish an annual launch schedule that will involve partners from countries including Japan, Canada, and Europe.

