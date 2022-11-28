These investigations have shown astronomers that the distribution of halo stars is not uniform. Since then, the objective has been to investigate the spatial patterns of star over-densities, which manifest as bunches and streams, to determine the true origins of the stellar halo. The stellar halo was formed when a lone dwarf galaxy collided 7-10 billion years ago with our far-larger galaxy. The departed dwarf galaxy is amusingly known as Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus (GSE). This provides a more detailed account of how GSE and the Milky Way interacted long ago.

The triaxial ellipsoid, or football shape, is a result of two-star clusters that have been observed in the stellar halo. The pileups supposedly developed when GSE completed two orbits around the Milky Way. The heavier Milky Way served as the dwarf galaxy's stronger gravitational attractor, and throughout these orbits, GSE would have slowed down twice at these locations, known as the apocenters. These pauses caused additional star loss from GSE. In the meantime, the tilt of the star halo suggests that GSE didn't approach the Milky Way straight on, but rather at an incidence angle.

According to the study’s co-author Charlie Conroy, the stellar halo's tilt and star distribution provide compelling evidence that our galaxy collided with a smaller galaxy 7–10 billion years ago. The tilted stellar halo strongly suggests that the underlying dark matter halo is similarly inclined. The discovery of the stellar halo's most plausible configuration stands to move many astrophysical investigations forward while filling in basic details about our place in the universe.

This study was published in the journal The Astronomical Journal.

