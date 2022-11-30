The nicotine experiment was repeated after many lab mice's stomachs had been disinfected. More nicotine was identified in the systems of the mice whose intestines had been sterilized, proving that at least one species of gut bacteria was responsible for breaking down the nicotine. By using a process of elimination, they were able to identify the bacteria (Bacteroides xylanisolvens) that was causing the breakdown because it was churning out a nicotine-degrading enzyme. This bacteria has been found to exist in the human intestine, according to earlier studies. In order to determine whether the enzyme can be made commercially and administered to smokers to lessen their risk of developing fatty liver disease and, consequently, liver cancer, the researchers will analyze it and the enzymes it makes next.





This study was published in the journal Nature.





To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium!







