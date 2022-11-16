However, scientists have discovered that some types of leukemia do not react to treatment while treating blood cancer. Researchers are still developing novel immunotherapies for individuals who do not react to available medications, including cell-based therapies like CAR-T cells. Chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-T cells) are genetically modified T cells that create artificial receptors for use in immunotherapy. By halting the creation of cell proteins that the therapy targets, some leukemias can resist immunotherapies.

Other leukemias transform into an entirely distinct type of blood cancer, rendering the treatments ineffective. A particular gene known as the MLL gene ( mixed-lineage leukemia), located on chromosome 11q23, is involved in chromosomal translocations (a chromosome abnormality) in a subtype of acute leukemia and has been identified by researchers as increasing patients' risk of their cancer recurring.