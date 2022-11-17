“According to our research, body sensing does not require that our body frames be entirely visible to the camera,” said Hyunchul Lim, a doctoral student, and the paper's lead author. If we can capture even a little portion of our anatomy, we can infer a lot of information from that to recreate the entire body. "It is a valid worry when developing these technologies to maintain privacy for onlookers around someone wearing such a sensor gadget," Zhang and Lim stated.





They said BodyTrak mitigates privacy concerns for bystanders since the camera is pointed toward the user's body and collects only partial body images of the user. They also recognize that today's smartwatches don't yet have small or powerful enough cameras and adequate battery life to integrate full-body sensing but in the future.





The study was published in the journal Acm.





