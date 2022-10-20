Telescopes have always been an integral part of planetary research. Whether it's Hubble or Galilean, they have been the most demanding tools in astronomy for analyzing distinct celestial objects. The history of the development of telescopes has been revolutionizing. Galileo Galilei redefined astronomy when he first used a telescope to study extraterrestrial objects in the 17th century. Before this, no one used magnification instruments for this purpose. Galilei invented the world's first telescope called Galilean Telescope, which is preserved in a museum in Italy. Galilei's pioneering works have inspired researchers to develop more advanced optical telescopes which can reach the farthest points in the universe and use the latest technology to detect and measure radiations of mysterious space objects.





Image credits: Wikimedia



Below are the ten biggest optical telescopes that have been created to date, which exhibit our scientists' progress in astronomy and space research domains.



