The teams put in further effort in the weeks before the impact to enable and test a means of tracking asteroids travelling more than three times faster than the initial speed limit set for Webb as DART approached its target.

In the upcoming months, scientists also intend to use Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph and Mid-Infrared Instrument to study the asteroid system. Researchers will learn more about the asteroid's chemical makeup via spectroscopic data.





Hubble Images Show Movement of Ejecta After Impact





Additionally, Hubble recorded observations of the binary system 15 minutes before DART collided with Dimorphos's surface and again 15 minutes thereafter. Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 captured images that demonstrate the impact in visible light. Ejecta from the impact is visible as beams extending from the asteroid's body.





Image credits : Hubble Space Telescope





Astronomers need to look more closely in order to interpret some of the beams' apparent small curves. Astronomers also determined from the Hubble photos that the brightness of the system increased three times after impact and remained constant even eight hours later. Over the following three weeks, Hubble intends to check in on the Didymos-Dimorphos system ten more times.





“When I saw the data, I was literally speechless, stunned by the amazing detail of the ejecta that Hubble captured”, said Jian-Yang Li of the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, who led the Hubble observations. “I feel lucky to witness this moment and be part of the team that made this happen”. 45 more photos were taken by Hubble before and after DART collided with Dimorphos.