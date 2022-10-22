In a recent study, scientists have revealed that the neurohormone,oxytocin can play a crucial role in the activation of regenerative, repair mechanisms in the damaged hearts of zebrafish and human beings . This discovery led by researchers at Michigan State University can be used to promote the regeneration of the human heart after a heart attack.





What is oxytocin?

Oxytocin is produced in the hypothalamus and released by the posterior pituitary. This peptide hormone is known for its crucial role in social bonding, the regulation of lactation and uterine contractions in women, and the regulation of ejaculation, sperm transport, and testosterone production in men.

Discovery of Oxytocin's new function

Researchers were able to demonstrate that in cell cultures of human beings and zebrafish, oxytocin can activate heart-repairing mechanisms. Oxytocin can stimulate the migration of stem cells (derived from the epicardium, the heart's outer layer) into the middle layer i.e.myocardium. In the myocardium, these cells develop into cardiomyocytes, muscle cells that generate heart contractions. Hence, these stem cells can regenerate cardiomyocytes. However, cardiomyocytes cannot replenish; thus, they die in large numbers during a heart attack.

Nonetheless, some cells in the epicardium can undergo reprogramming to become stem-like cells. These are Epicardium-derived Progenitor Cells (EpiPCs). EpiPCs are not only able to regenerate cardiomyocytes but also other types of heart cells.



Image Credit - Wikimedia Commons

But the production of EpiPCs is inefficient for heart regeneration in humans under natural conditions. Thus, the researchers thought of using neurohormones to stimulate the growth of EpiPcs in artificial conditions. Considering zebrafish's regenerative ability, researchers looked into the stimulating capacity of oxytocin.

