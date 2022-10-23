Our universe has multiple galaxies. Some galaxies have giant filaments and are linked with each other forming massive clusters known as cosmic webs. In cosmology, galaxy filaments are thread-like structures in the universe forming boundaries of gravitationally bound galaxies.

Image Credits: Pixabay

Researchers at the Australian National University have found that galaxies with a larger central galactic bulge, a group of tightly packed stars at the center of a galaxy spin perpendicular to the filament in which they are embedded; while galaxies with a small galactic bulge spin parallel to the filaments. The study shows how the alignment of galactic bulges can cause merges and how merges can cause spin flips.



Megastructure formation and spin flips

According to the researchers, most galaxies are disc-shaped and have small bulges that spin parallel to the filament. These bulges grow when galaxies merge which usually happens when the galactic spin is parallel to the filament. But sometimes, mergers flip the alignment between the bulge and filament from parallel to perpendicular.

“We think that mergers must be more likely as galaxies move along the filaments towards each other. The direction of these mergers drives the spin-flip,” said Professor Scott Croom, the study's co-author.

Researchers wanted to know why galaxies spin and how they get angular momentum from the materials they are made of. “Through this study, we can understand how mergers play an important role in the formation of galaxies, both the central bulge component and the spin flipping,” said Dr. Stefania Barsanti, study lead author. “This points to particular formation channels for how galaxies start to spin and how the spin changes as the galaxy evolves.”

Image Credits: Wikimedia



The discovery of spin-flip