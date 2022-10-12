An Asteroid that Killed Dinosaurs Caused a Tsunami that Ravaged the Bottom Thousands of Kilometers Away from the Point of Impact

The miles-wide asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all the dinosaurs and roughly three-quarters of the planet's plant and animal species. It also triggered a monstrous tsunami with mile-high waves that scoured the ocean floor thousands of miles from the impact site on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, according to a new University of Michigan-led study.

The study, scheduled for online publication Oct. 4 in the journal AGU Advances, presents the first global simulation of the Chicxulub impact tsunami to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. In addition, U-M researchers reviewed the geological record at more than 100 sites worldwide and found evidence that supports their models' predictions about the tsunami's path and power.





The Energy Impact of the Tsunami





“This tsunami was strong enough to disturb and erode sediments in ocean basins halfway around the globe, leaving either a gap in the sedimentary records or a jumble of older sediments”, said lead author Molly Range, who conducted the modelling study for a master's thesis under U-M physical oceanographer and study co-author Brian Arabic and U-M paleoceanographer and study co-author Ted Moore.





“The distribution of the erosion and hiatuses that we observed in the uppermost cretaceous marine sediments are consistent with our model results, which gives us more confidence in the model predictions”, said Range, who started the project as an undergraduate in Arabic's lab in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.