When it comes to oceanography or undersea exploration, powering an underwater camera for a long duration is one of the major problems. Generally, this is done by attaching it (camera) to a research vessel like a submarine or boat or sending a ship to recharge batteries. But this newly developed camera is 1,00,000 times more energy-efficient than conventional underwater cameras and doesn't require batteries for recharging. This device can take coloured images even in the dark and transfer data wirelessly through the water.





The device gets power from the sound. It converts mechanical energy from sound waves in the water to electric energy that provides power to its imaging and communication system. After collecting image data, it uses sound waves to transfer this data to a receiver that recreates the image. As the device doesn't require a power source, it can work for several days, allowing oceanographers to visit inaccessible parts of oceans for research purposes. Further, it can also be used for monitoring water pollution and identifying new aquatic species.