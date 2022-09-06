Cancer is a disease in which some cells of the body grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. These cells may form lumps of tissues which are called tumours. These tumours spread into nearby tissues and can travel to different body parts to form new tumours.

Many treatment options are available to cure cancer disease. These treatments depend on several factors, such as cancer stage, general health and type of cancer. The cancer treatment options include TRAIL therapy, chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy and many more. TRAIL therapy is one of the effective treatment options that stop cancer cells from spreading in the body by killing them.

TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) is a cytokine (cell protein) that binds to TRAIL receptors (death receptors) and kills the cancer cells (apoptosis), but not the normal cells. TRAIL is used in the treatment of cancer. Various anticancer medications have been developed that target TRAIL receptors. This TRAIL therapy gained popularity as optimistic cancer remedial. But many cancer patients do not respond well to this therapy. Therefore, researchers at Toho University and Osaka University, Japan, have identified a key molecule that determines the reactivity of cancer cells towards TRAIL therapy.

Image Credits: Wikimedia

